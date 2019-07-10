Rockford airport to get $11 million in federal grant funding

Quantcast
By: Associated Press July 10, 2019 6:18 am

CHICAGO (AP) — An airport in northern Illinois airport is getting some money to rehabilitate a runway and taxiway.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced nearly $11.3 million worth of grant money is going to the Chicago Rockford International Airport. The money will be used to rehabilitate a runway and taxiway at the Rockford airport.

The award, announced on Tuesday, is among 276 total grants going 45 states. A total of $477 million nationwide is being awarded for airport infrastructure.

Roughly $1.5 million will also go the Illinois State Block Grant Program.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

