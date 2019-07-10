Quantcast
Worker dies on Amazon construction site in Oak Creek

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com July 10, 2019 1:26 pm

Oak Creek police and ambulance personnel sit outside the Amazon construction project on Wednesday where a worker fell 30 to 40 feet to his death. (Staff photo by Joe Yovino)

A worker died Wednesday after falling from the upper level of an Amazon distribution warehouse under construction in Oak Creek.

According to a news release from the Oak Creek Police Department, a worker drove a piece of equipment through a window on the building’s upper level and fell between 30 and 40 feet to the ground at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. Construction is underway on the four-story, 2.6 million-square-foot Amazon warehouse at 9700 S. 13th St. in Oak Creek.

Oak Creek Fire Department officials took the worker to Froedert Hospital, where the worker was pronounced dead. The victim’s name is not being released until his or her family has been told of the death, according to police. A police department official declined to comment further Wednesday afternoon, saying that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Oak Creek Police, along with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, are looking into the incident. Investigators with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration were on the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

