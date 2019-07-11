Worker who died on Amazon construction site identified

The Oak Creek Police Department has identified the worker who died at an Amazon construction site.

Twenty-four-year-old Zachary Dassow, of Kansasville, died Wednesday after driving a 4-wheel ATV out an open window at the Amazon distribution warehouse that’s under construction in Oak Creek.

According to a news release from the Oak Creek Police Department, Dassow drove a piece of equipment through a window on the building’s upper level and fell between 30 and 40 feet to the ground at about 10 a.m. Wednesday. Dassow had been working for Lewis Construction in Weston.

After the incident on Wednesday, Oak Creek Fire Department officials took Dassow to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were on the scene on Wednesday. OSHA has opened an investigation into the incident. Lewis Construction says it has been working at the site for months and has “numerous safety procedures in place.”

“Earlier today a member of our team was in a tragic accident at the Amazon construction site in Oak Creek,” according to a statement from Lewis Construction. “We are devastated to learn that this incident has resulted in the passing of this team member.

“We have been working at this site for months and have numerous safety procedures in place for the construction of this facility. The safety of our workers is paramount to our operation and we are proactively working with investigators to better understand how this accident occurred.”

Lewis Construction has not had any OSHA violations within the last five years, records show.

Minneapolis-based Ryan Companies, the contractor on the project, confirmed there is an ongoing investigation.

Oak Creek Police, along with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, are also trying to understand what happened.

Dassow is the second construction worker to die after falling from a building in recent months. In March, a forklift driver for the Racine contractor Azarian Wrecking was killed when a forklift he was driving fell seven stories down an elevator shaft during a project to remodel a building on Milwaukee’s west side.