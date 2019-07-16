JFK Design Build earns builder award

JFK Design-Build, a firm that builds custom luxury homes in southeastern Wisconsin, was named “Most Outstanding Luxury Home Builder & Remodeler in Southeast Wisconsin” by BUILD Magazine.

The Design & Build awards are BUILD Magazine’s way of endorsing and recommending the most promising and best performing firms across all sectors of architecture, construction, building and interior design. Each recipient is hand-picked by BUILD’s internal team through a strictly merit-based process of research and analysis. BUILD has an audience of over 110,300 industry readers, comprising of business owners, managers, designers and other key decision makers throughout the construction, design and real estate world.

BUILD magazine’s award adds on to JFK Design-Build’s list of accolades over the years, including Lakeland Builders Association’s 2018 “Builder of the Year” and numerous awards from the Milwaukee Builders Association.