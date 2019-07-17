Dane County, Middleton christen completion of University Ave. roadway

Work wrapped up Wednesday on a $1.5 million reconstruction of University Avenue in Middleton.

Construction began in late April on the project, which rebuilt a stretch of the road from Cayuga Court to Park Street in the city. The project also repaired water and sewer infrastructure, replaced traffic signals and made improvements at Parmenter Street, according to a news release from Dane County.

“As Dane County grows, it is important that we continue upgrading our roads to maintain public safety,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in a statement. “These improvements to University Avenue mean safer travel for drivers and pedestrians and a more robust infrastructure for Dane County moving forward.”

The cost of the project totaled $1.5 million; Dane County and the city of Middleton together paid for the roadway improvements. Despite the large amount of rain that fell this year, the project opened less than two weeks after its scheduled opening of July 4. Beginning in November, the city will take over jurisdiction of the roadway.

“A road improvement project like this doesn’t just happen,” said Mayor of Middleton Gurdip Brar. “It took cooperation from the business community, emergency service providers, downtown residents and commuters. Most of all, it took planning and designing and hard work from a team of dedicated professionals who just want to make things better.”