GRAEF to develop Germantown’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan

The village of Germantown has hired GRAEF to develop its 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which will create guidelines to steer the future development in the community.

GRAEF will work with village staff, the 2050 Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, the Village Plan Commission and the Village Board to develop the plan.

A survey will be conducted to gather opinions from village residents, and those results will be made available on the village website (www.village.germantown.wi.us).

Craig Huebner, urban designer, will oversee the development of the Germantown plan for GRAEF.

An open house for the village will be conducted by GRAEF from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at the Germantown Public Library, N112 W16957 Mequon Road. Residents, property owners, business owners and all other interested citizens are invited to share their comments, thoughts and ideas about the future of the village.

The session will be the first of three public events planned to receive public input over the next nine months. Input received at the meetings will be considered and used in preparing the village’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan.

The plan development will occur from November 2019 through January 2020. The plan review, public hearing and adoption are slated to from February through May 2020.