National Guard drone crashes near Volk Field

National Guard drone crashes near Volk Field

By: Associated Press July 18, 2019 10:58 am

The RQ-7B, or the Shadow 200

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin National Guard is trying to learn how a drone crashed near Volk Field.

The Guard issued a news release Thursday saying a RQ-7 Shadow drone lost its link to its operator at Volk Field on Wednesday afternoon about two miles northwest of the base during a training exercise.

The drone went down into trees south of Interstate 90/94 between Oakdale and Camp Douglas. Volk Field security forces ultimately found the machine and secured it.

No injury or property damage was reported but the drone sustained what the Guard called “significant” damage.

The RQ-7 Shadow is unarmed but is equipped with a camera.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

