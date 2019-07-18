raSmith’s Kirstein earns drone pilot certification

Greg Kirstein, graphic design specialist at raSmith, has obtained a remote pilot certification from the Federal Aviation Administration to operate an unmanned aircraft system for commercial purposes.

The certification allows Kirstein to use UAS technology to take aerial photographs and videos, enhancing raSmith’s in-house marketing capabilities.

Kirstein has over six years of experience as a graphic designer, photographer and videographer. At raSmith, his responsibilities include graphic design layout and illustration, photography, video, branding and web. Kirstein has an associate degree in graphic communications from Gateway Technical College, Elkhorn.