CleanPower's Lewis dies

CleanPower’s Lewis dies

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 19, 2019 2:02 pm

CleanPower’s Glenn Lewis died suddenly on July 3.

Lewis had been with CleanPower for more than 11 years as a senior business development executive.

According to staff at CleanPower, Lewis’ positive, “glass-half-full” attitude carried over from his personal life to his professional one, and he shared his enthusiasm with both staff and customers. As a dedicated employee, he regularly went above and beyond what was expected of him and did whatever was needed to insure his customers’ satisfaction.

“Glenn was one of the hardest-working people I’ve ever known in my career,” according to CleanPower President Mike Lafferty. “It was a pleasure to have worked with him.”

