Foxconn releases RFP for another building at Mount Pleasant site

Foxconn releases RFP for another building at Mount Pleasant site

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com July 19, 2019 3:02 pm

A pair of Foxconn-related companies are seeking proposals from construction managers for yet another building the technology giant is putting up at its planned manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant.

