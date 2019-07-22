Quantcast
Trending
Home / Slider / More than 50,000 remain without power Monday

More than 50,000 remain without power Monday

By: Associated Press July 22, 2019 6:46 am

A fallen tree lies near a street in Appleton, Wis., on Saturday, July 20, 2019, after heavy storms came through the area. (Danny Damiani/The Post-Crescent via AP)

A fallen tree lies near a street in Appleton on Saturday after heavy storms came through the area. (Danny Damiani/The Post-Crescent via AP)

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Parts of Wisconsin continue to recover from destructive weekend storms.

We Energies says nearly 21,000 remain without power Monday morning because of one of the most powerful storms to hit the Fox Valley in two decades. Power has been restored to more than 80,000 customers since Friday night.

About 30,500 Wisconsin Public Service customers remain without service, 8,850 of which are in Green Bay. Nearly 4,300 Alliant Energy customers were still out of service on Monday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed three tornadoes toucheddown Friday night. One near Jeffris in Lincoln County, another near Tripoli in Oneida County and a third near Mosinee in Marathon County. The weather service confirmed a fourth tornado Saturday morning near New London in the Fox Valley.

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools have canceled summer school classes Monday because of a lack of power.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo