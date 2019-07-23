Businesses favored GOP with cash in first half of 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new analysis shows Wisconsin Republicans took in nearly five times as much in corporate contributions as Democrats during the first half of 2019.

The government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released a report Tuesday that shows corporations gave a total of $321,910 to the state GOP, the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee and the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate between January and June.

The state Democratic Party, Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee and the State Senate Democratic Committee took in $64,875 in corporate contributions during that span.

The top contributor was Charter Communications, which gave $12,000 each to the Republican legislative committees and $4,000 each to the Democratic legislative committees.