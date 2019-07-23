Quantcast
Contractors to get break on worker's comp for 4th year in row

Contractors to get break on worker’s comp for 4th year in row

By: Associated Press July 23, 2019 1:26 pm

Come Oct. 1, Wisconsin contractors and other employers will see their worker’s compensation rates fall for a fourth year in a row.

