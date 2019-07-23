Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Truck causes 100-year-old bridge to collapse

Truck causes 100-year-old bridge to collapse

By: Associated Press July 23, 2019 11:28 am

An overweight semi lies on the wreckage of a small, historic bridge near Northwood, North Dakota. Authorities say the semi, with a trailer load of dry beans, was traveling on the 56-foot-long, restricted-weight bridge over the Goose River on Monday when the structure gave way. (Grand Forks County Sheriff's Department via AP)

An overweight semi lies on the wreckage of a small, historic bridge near Northwood, North Dakota. Authorities say the semi, with a trailer load of dry beans, was traveling on the 56-foot-long, restricted-weight bridge over the Goose River on Monday when the structure gave way. (Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say an overweight semitrailer loaded with dried beans caused a more-than-century-old bridge to collapse in North Dakota.

Grand Forks County sheriff’s officials say the bridge over the Goose River near Northwood collapsed Monday afternoon. Photos show the wooden and iron span buckling under the weight of the vehicle. The bridge is partly submerged in the water.

The 56-foot-long bridge was built in 1906 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

It has a 14 ton weight restriction. Sheriff’s officials say the semitrailer was 29 tons over that limit.

The driver, who was not injured, faces an $11,400 overload fine.

Officials say it will cost as much as $1 million to replace the bridge.

Northwood is about 200 miles northeast of Bismarck.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo