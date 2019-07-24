Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2019 Diversity in Business Awards / 2019 Diversity in Business Awards

2019 Diversity in Business Awards

By: Daily Reporter Staff July 24, 2019 5:00 pm

The Daily Reporter and Wisconsin Law Journal celebrated companies and individuals who are committed to diversity and inclusion within their careers Wednesday night at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. Awards were given to individuals and organizations that have demonstrated a significant contribution toward creating a diverse and inclusive business/academic/social community though the implementation of policies, procedures, initiatives, and/or programs.

MESSAGE FROM THE ASSOCIATE PUBLISHER/EDITOR: Working together toward diversity

louis-butler-featured

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Louis Butler
Dewitt LLP

Full Story >>

gabrial-vGabriel DeVougas
Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee

Full Story >>

lazelle-thomas-conners-featuredLazelle Thomas-Conners
CH Coakley

Full Story >>

kelsey_peggy_master-2017-exec-featuredPeggy Kelsey
WEC Energy Group

Full Story >>

geargroveLyle Stoflet Jr. and Tom Daugherty
Gear Grove

Full Story >>

catagena-featuredAlaina Cartagena
JM Brennan

Full Story >>

thomas-a-masonThomas A. Mason Co.

Full Story >>

greenfireGreenfire Management Services

Full Story >>

michael-hupyMichael Hupy
Hupy and Abraham

Full Story >>

reinhartReinhart Boerner Van Deuren

Full Story >>

george-marekGeorge Marek
Quarles & Brady

Full Story >>

michael-bestMichael Best & Friedrich

Full Story >>

ianIan Abston
Hoan Group

Full Story >>

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo