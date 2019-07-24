Betcher joins H.J. Martin as project coordinator

Kelsey Betcher, a De Pere native with experience in project management, has joined H.J. Martin and Son as a project coordinator in residential flooring. In that position, she will handle job activations, project quotes and contracts, and product submittals.

Betcher most recently spent 7-1/2 years with Pitney Bowes in Neenah, including the last three as a project coordinator. In that role, she managed IT discrepancies for four teams across North America, along with resolving system issues in conjunction with IT teams and directors.

A 2005 graduate of De Pere High School, Betcher also attended Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and St. Norbert College.