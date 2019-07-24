Quantcast
Cooling energy sector pings Caterpillar

By: Associated Press July 24, 2019 8:22 am

A Caterpillar 279D Compact Track Loader sits at a demolition site on May 8 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Caterpillar Inc. reported on Wednesday it had earnings of $1.62 billion, or $2.83 a share, in the second quarter.. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Caterpillar is posting weak profits and revenue for the second quarter as the energy sector cools.

The construction-equipment company on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.62 billion, or $2.83 a share, in the quarter. That’s well short of the $3.12 Wall Street was looking for, according to Zacks Investment Research.

The company’s revenue was $14.43 billion, just shy of analyst projections.

Caterpillar expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.75 to $12.75 per share.

Shares of Caterpillar Inc., which has headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois, tumbled 5% before the opening bell.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

