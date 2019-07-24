Quantcast
DeVougas’ diversity initiatives transform lives

By: Michaela Paukner July 24, 2019 5:00 pm

Out of a complaint came the opportunity to turn around a Milwaukee neighborhood and its residents’ lives. Under the direction of Gabriel DeVougas, Section 3 coordinator for the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee, HACM has exceeded its goals for a four-year voluntary-compliance program providing jobs to residents.

