Diversity runs in Greenfire's blood

Diversity runs in Greenfire’s blood

By: Michaela Paukner July 24, 2019 5:00 pm

In just six years, Greenfire Management Services has grown from a team of 12 employees to 40 and has managed more than $400 million worth of projects. It is the sixth largest Milwaukee-area, minority-owned business and a top-25 fastest growing tribal business in the country.

