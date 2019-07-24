Quantcast
2019 Diversity in Business Awards

Inclusivity at the heart of custom furniture company

By: Michaela Paukner July 24, 2019 5:00 pm

The products at Gear Grove, a custom-furniture company in Milwaukee, are made from the heart at a company with a heart. Its founders, Lyle Stoflet Jr. and Tom Daugherty, take people who might have had a hard time finding employment and find them jobs they often end up loving.

