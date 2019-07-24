Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2019 Diversity in Business Awards / Law firm’s diverse roots run deep

Law firm’s diverse roots run deep

By: Melody Finnemore July 24, 2019 5:00 pm

Michael Hupy regularly shares messages about his law firm’s history, including a message that highlights the attorney Lloyd Barbee, who started the Milwaukee Public Schools integration lawsuit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo