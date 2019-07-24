Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Worker dies from electric shock at abandoned Milwaukee mall

Worker dies from electric shock at abandoned Milwaukee mall

By: Associated Press July 24, 2019 7:27 am

The vacant Northridge Mall stands on West Brown Deer Road in the city of Milwaukee. City officials have issued a raze order that will compel the mall owners either to have the property knocked down or to file a formal appeal. (Staff photo by Rick Benedict)

The vacant Northridge Mall stands on West Brown Deer Road in the city of Milwaukee recently. A maintenance worker died Tuesday when he stuck his hand in a high-voltage transformer. (Staff photo by Rick Benedict)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a maintenance worker died when he stuck his hand in a high-voltage transformer at an abandoned mall on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

A Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s report says 37-year-old Victoriano Diaz was working to weld some doors at the former Northridge mall and noticed a door to the electrical box was open. The report says he put his hand in the box and was killed by the shock.

Diaz was hired by property owners U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group to clean up the mall and had been working with his three friends on the project for the past year. Diaz’s death comes after the city ordered Black Spruce to demolish the mall saying it is dilapidated and a threat to public safety. The investors group has filed an appeal.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo