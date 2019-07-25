Michael Best adds employment, immigration attorneys in Milwaukee

Elizabeth Odian and Carrie Ziegler Thomas have joined Michael Best’s Labor and Employment Relations Practice Group in Milwaukee as senior counsel.

Odian defends and advises employers in matters arising under the Wisconsin Fair Employment Act, Title VII, the American with Disabilities Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the Fair Labor Standards Act. She represents employers in front of state and federal agencies including the Equal Rights Division, Unemployment Division, and Worker’s Compensation Divisions of Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development. She also counsels clients on a wide range of employment matters including, policies, contracts, terminations, leaves of absence and disciplinary actions.

Ziegler Thomas is an immigration attorney and counsels employers throughout all aspects of hiring a foreign employee. This encompasses drafting immigrant and nonimmigrant petitions, including H-1B visas, and permanent resident petitions, including EB-5 investor green cards. She also assists clients in developing strategies and solutions surrounding their global mobility issues.

Odian and Ziegler Thomas’ moves follows the addition of two associates to the Labor and Employment Relations Practice Group earlier this month. Kurt Ellison joined in Madison and Michael Chropowicz joined in Chicago.

Odian was most recently a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP. Ziegler Thomas was previously a partner at Grzeca Law Group, a boutique family and corporate immigration firm.