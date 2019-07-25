Vande Hey joins McMAHON’s board

McMAHON has announced that Nick Vande Hey has been added to the company’s Board of Directors.

He joins the existing board, which includes Denny Lamers, Tom Kocken, Vic Lutz, Carl Sutter, Tim Bronn, Mike McMahon, Paul Benedict, Matt Greely and John Sturgill.

Vande Hey is a senior municipal and water resources engineer and vice president in the Environment and Infrastructure Division. He has 24 years of experience providing engineering services, including water resources engineering, stormwater management, municipal infrastructure planning, design, and project management, and is a registered professional engineer in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

Vande Hey has also served 15 years on the Leadership Council for the Northeast Wisconsin Stormwater Consortium and six years on the Board of Directors for the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance, including two years as president.