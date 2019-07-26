Lemberg adds Wenzel to sales staff

Lemberg, a provider of electrical, data communications and commercial sign services, has added Gary Wenzel as an outside sales representative for its Signs and Lighting Division. Wenzel joins a growing team of sales, design and installation professionals at the company. He will be responsible for the division’s new business development, focusing on the Racine and Kenosha areas.

Wenzel brings over 20 years of business-to-business sales and business development experience to his new role. His background includes success with large local, regional and national corporations and vendors within the sign industry. He has serviced accounts in a variety of markets, including theater and entertainment, education, religious, transportation, military, civic, automotive, manufacturing and retail.