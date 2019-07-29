Quantcast
Cancer diagnostic firms to join in $2.8 billion deal

By: Associated Press July 29, 2019 10:25 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The cancer-diagnostic companies Exact Sciences and Genomic Health are combining in a $2.8 billion a cash-and-stock deal.

The companies said on Monday that they expect to generate $1.6 billion worth of revenue and $1.2 billion worth of gross profit in 2020. The deal is expected to close this year.

For each share of Genomic Health they own, shareholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences, subject to a 10% “collar” in case of big stock price fluctuations.

Genomic Health Inc., which has its headquarters in Redwood City, California, specializes in genomic-based diagnostic tests for use in cancer care. Exact Sciences Corp., which has its headquarters in Madison, specializes in the early detection of cancer.

