Evers adds new position to deal with lead in water

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has set up a new position in state government to coordinate the state’s efforts to curtail the presence of lead in drinking water.

Evers on Monday signed an executive order in Kenosha adding the position to the state Department of Health Services. No one was immediately named to the post.

The order calls for someone within the health department to be designated as coordinator of the state’s work related to lead poisoning, treatment, removal, abatement and surveillance.

Additionally, all state agencies are being ordered to work together with the new lead coordinator.

Since 1996, more than 220,000 children in Wisconsin have been identified as having dangerous amounts of lead in their bodies.