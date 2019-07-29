Northwestern Wisconsin hit again by severe weather

SHELL LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Northwestern Wisconsin was again pounded by severe thunderstorms with 60 mph wind gusts, even as crews continue cleanup efforts from last week’s tornadoes and straight-line winds.

The thunderstorms moved through eastern Washburn and western Sawyer counties on Sunday night. Some Wisconsin Public Service customers were still without power from last week’s storms. Wisconsin Emergency Management says repair crews continued working around the clock to restore power.

Emergency centers remained open in Barron, Langlade and Polk counties.