Demolition looming for building with ties to country-music history

ATLANTA (AP) — Thousands of petitioners are hoping to stop the demolition of a downtown Atlanta building where the first country hit song is believed to have been recorded.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Fiddlin’ John Carson most likely recorded “Little Log Cabin in the Lane” in the building in 1923.

A developer with its headquarters in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is planning to build a 21-story Margaritaville-themed hotel at the site. Last month, it obtained a permit to tear the current building down. The lot where the building stands would be next to the hotel’s first-floor restaurant and would be used as a place to put dumpsters and grease traps.

So far, more than 8,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the preservation of the building.

The Atlanta resident and architect Kyle Kessler started the petition. He says he may stand between the building and the demolition crew if doing so prevents the building from being knocked down.