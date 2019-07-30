Nehring joins H.J. Martin as payroll administrative assistant

Marie Nehring, an administrative assistant and payroll specialist in the region for more than a decade, has joined H.J. Martin and Son as a payroll administrative assistant in the National Installation division. In that position, she will support office activities, including payroll for installers working on large retail customers across the country and the hiring of carpenters.

Nehring most recently spent two years as an accountant assistant for KerberRose S.C. in Green Bay. In that role, she processed payroll, submitted federal and state tax deposits, prepared quarterly reports, submitted sales tax and handled bank reconciliations.

She also has prior experience as a payroll specialist for Buhr & Associates, along with three years as a training coordinator and project technician for Day & Zimmermann.

Nehring holds an associate’s degree from Lakeshore Technical College in the Administrative Professional program.