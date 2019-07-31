Evers targets nitrate contamination in Wisconsin water

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is pushing to toughen state rules to reduce nitrate contamination in ground and surface water as concerns grow about pollution throughout the state.

Evers announced Wednesday that he is directing the state Department of Natural Resources to establish nitrate performance standards for places where the soil is most likely to be contaminated.

The environmental group Clean Wisconsin praised the news, saying the new rules for how nitrates are applied to farm fields mark an important step forward in attempts to protect rural drinking water throughout the state.

Evers is directing state agencies to start setting up a rule that will govern the level of nitrates that will be allowable. Studies have shown that agricultural sources such as manure and commercial fertilizer are the most common sources of nitrate pollution.