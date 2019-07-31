Foxconn awards $15M in power substation work to nine firms

Foxconn Technology Group announced on Wednesday that nine contractors have won a combined $15 million worth of work on a substation needed to power the massive manufacturing campus the company is building in southeast Wisconsin.

The contract awards are part of a bid package that Foxconn released in late April and will guide the construction of a power substation near the company’s factory now under construction in Mount Pleasant. It was the first round of contract awards that Foxconn and its construction manager, a joint venture of Gilbane and Exyte, has announced since late May, when the company provided $13 million to three companies for the start of the construction of its manufacturing plant.

Foxconn said that, with its contract announcement on Wednesday, it is now on course to spend $175 million with subcontractors. Even so, the company has yet to award various jobs that it advertised earlier this summer. In June, Foxconn said it was seeking bidders for four bid packages related to its nearly 1 million-square-foot manufacturing plant. The packages contained more than 20 contracts calling for the construction of the plant’s enclosure, a waste-water treatment system and chemical-storage equipment and other projects.

In mid-July, a Foxconn affiliate said it was seeking a construction manager to oversee work on another building at the company’s site.Seven of the nine companies that won work on the power substation have their headquarters in Wisconsin and each has at least an office in the state. Here are each of the winners and the types of work they will perform:

GESTRA Engineering Inc., Milwaukee, materials testing for the power substation

CD Smith Construction, Fond Du Lac, concrete work

Spancrete, Inc., Waukesha, precast concrete work

Daigle Brothers, Inc., Tomahawk, miscellaneous metals work

CD Smith Construction, Fond Du Lac, work on the building enclosure and interiors

Lee Plumbing and Mechanical Contractors Inc., Kenosha, mechanical and plumbing work

Electric Co. Inc., Menomonee Falls, electrical work

Morse Electric Inc., of Beloit, long-lead electrical equipment

Brightview Landscape Development Inc., Calabasas, California, landscaping work