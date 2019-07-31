Industry employment up in most Wis. metros

Construction employment increased in nine of Wisconsin’s 12 metropolitan areas from June 2018 to June this year and held steady in the remaining three.

That’s what the Associated General Contractors of America reported on Wednesday using non-seasonally adjusted federal data. Among Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas, increases were seen in the Appleton (up 7%), Eau Claire (2%),

Fond du Lac (3%), Janesville-Beloit (3%), Madison (4%), Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis (1%), Oshkosh-Neenah (4%), Racine (6%) and Sheboygan (4%) areas. Industry employment meanwhile held steady in Green Bay, La Crosse-Onalaska and Wausau.

Wisconsin’s construction-unemployment rate was 3.5% in June, the Associated Builders and Contractors separately reported on Wednesday. That was unchanged from June 2018 and below the national average construction-unemployment rate of 4%.

The Associated Builders and Contractors also reported that average hourly earnings in the industry increased by 3.2 percent from June 2018 to June this year, hitting $30.73. That was 10% higher than average hourly earnings for all private-sector employees.