raSmith welcomes 2 new structural engineers

Nicolas Decent and Braden Andryk have joined raSmith in Brookfield as structural engineers.

Decent brings more than seven years of experience with a variety of structure and material types, including cold-formed steel, reinforced and precast concrete, wood and heavy timber, masonry and steel. In addition to building structures, Decent has been the lead structural designer for more than 20 bridge and infrastructure projects for state and local governments.

Decent holds a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering with a structural emphasis and a bachelor’s in civil engineering, both from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Andryk recently graduated from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, where he earned a master’s degree in structural engineering and a bachelor’s in architectural engineering. While in college, Andryk gained experience in various structural systems and components, as well as construction engineering processes at internship sites.