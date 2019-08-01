Quantcast
Home / TDR People / Hoffman leadership active in community

Hoffman leadership active in community

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 1, 2019 10:44 am

Two members of the Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction ownership team have added to their community involvement resumes.

Clay Veldt has joined the board of the Trout Museum for the Arts, while Chad Ulman is now part of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Fox Cities Board of Directors.

Veldt, Hoffman’s vice president of business development, is also a member of the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association Board of Directors and is a past board member for Rebuilding Together Fox Cities.

Ulman is vice present of architecture at Hoffman. In addition to being named to the CASA of the Fox Cities board, he also serves on the board of directors of the American Institute of Architects Wisconsin and is a member of the Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau Grants Committee.

 

