Construction employment up 4,000 in July

The U.S construction industry gained 4,000 jobs from June to July and 202,000 jobs from July 2018 to July this year.

That’s according to seasonally adjusted data reported on Friday by the Associated General Contractors of America. Despite the gains, AGC officials said the gains actually came at a slower pace than in other recent months. The 2.8 percent rise in construction employment between July 2018 and July this year was the slowest such increase seen in more than six years.

“Job gains in construction have slowed markedly in recent months but the industry is still increasing employment nearly twice as much as other employers,” said Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist. “The recent slowdown in hiring and construction spending may reflect contractors’ difficulty in finding enough qualified workers, rather than a downturn in demand for projects.”