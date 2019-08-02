Foxconn seeking mechanical, plumbing, electrical contractors

Foxconn Technology Group is seeking bidders for mechanical, electrical and plumbing work related to the construction of its manfacturing plant in Mount Pleasant.

Bid documents became available Friday for four jobs related to ongoing work on Foxconn’s fabrication plant. The jobs deal with fire-protection systems, as well as plumbing and mechanical work and electrical systems. They are part of bid package 5D.

The company recently announced it had hired nine subcontractors to perform a combined $15 million worth of work to build a substation that will supply the technology giant’s plant with power. The company has not yet announced the winners of more than 20 jobs advertised in various bid packages it released in early June.

For the latest round of Foxconn work, bids are due at 10 a.m. Sept. 6. The company is holding a pre-bid meeting on Tuesday. Here are the jobs contained in the package:

Fire-protection systems

Mechanical and plumbing work for office and assembly

Electrical, lighting and low voltage for office and assembly

Life safety systems and security for office and assembly

