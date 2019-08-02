WWBIC names Jackson as new VP of operations, programs

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. has hired Kamaljit “KC” Jackson as the new vice president of programs and operations.

As vice president, Jackson will participate on WWBIC’s senior management team to provide leadership to the organization while working collaboratively to set and support agency direction, consistent policies and procedures and strategic plan implementation.

Jackson has experience in leadership, coaching, program management and process improvement strategies. She has a bachelor’s in Business Administration from Cardinal Stritch University and holds an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.