Clutter named new head of Natural Resources Foundation

The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin has named David Clutter as the next executive director of the organization. He will begin his work with the foundation on Aug. 22.

Clutter’s appointment is the culmination of a three-month nationwide executive search that drew more than 70 candidates.

For over 25 years he has dedicated his career to protecting and stewarding natural and agricultural lands in Illinois and Wisconsin. For the previous nine years he has served as executive director of the Driftless Area Land Conservancy. Clutter has also served as the director of Wisconservation Corps & Lands Programs for the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, program director for The Conservancy Fund, project coordinator/research assistant for Gathering Waters Conservancy, and director of land protection for the Natural Land Institute.

He has a Master’s of Science in Environment and Resources from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with an emphasis on collaborative conservation, land trusts and policy/program implementation. His master’s thesis focused on implementation of Wisconsin’s Nonprofit Component of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program.

Located in Madison, the foundation is a nonprofit 501c3 that was formed in 1986 as declining budgets severely compromised critical programs of Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources. With the support of over 5,000 donors and members, the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin has boosted private sector investment and involvement for Wisconsin’s lands, waters and wildlife.