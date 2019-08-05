Head office: New HQ for Zünd America (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Quantcast
By: Daily Reporter Staff August 5, 2019 11:49 am

Contractors press ahead on Aug. 1 with work on the new Zünd America headquarters, in Oak Creek. Hunzinger Construction is the general contractor on the nearly 60,000-sqaure-foot, two story building. The building, which will have not only offices but also training and warehouse space, is scheduled to open in October. Zünd is a maker and distributor of digital cutters. Its corporate headquarters are in Altstätten, Switzerland. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

