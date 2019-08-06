Alliance Laundry Systems buys former Manitowoc Crane building

Alliance Laundry Systems has closed on its purchase of the former Manitowoc Crane Co. plant in Manitowoc.

The more than 330,000-square-foot Manitowoc location will be used to help grow production at the Ripon facility, according to a news release. The move will create up to 250 positions.

Plans call for work to begin in Manitowoc in early September. The move is not intended to reduce positions in Ripon, as staff will be redeployed elsewhere in the facility.

Manitowoc Crane stopped production at its facility in 2016.