Home / TDR People / Bradley Corp. names de Leon as executive vice president

Bradley Corp. names de Leon as executive vice president

By: Daily Reporter Staff August 6, 2019 9:35 am

Luis de Leon

Bradley Corp. has appointed Luis de Leon to executive vice president of the Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, restroom accessories and emergency equipment.

In this newly created position, de Leon will focus on Bradley’s global sales, marketing and operations, while advancing its efforts to align with marketplace needs. With over 15 years of senior executive experience, de Leon will continue developing Bradley’s innovation, distribution and manufacturing strategy.

de Leon comes to Bradley with executive experience from companies such as Gardner Denver, Caterpillar and Bucyrus International.

 

