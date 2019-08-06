Quantcast
DNR sets hearing on Lake Michigan diversion infrastructure

By: Associated Press August 6, 2019 11:56 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources plans to take public comment this month on whether to allow Waukesha to build a supply system to divert water from Lake Michigan.

The DNR has scheduled a public hearing on the permit for Aug. 20 at Carroll University in Waukesha.

The Great Lakes Compact Council in 2016 approved Waukesha’s request to divert $8.2 million gallons daily from the lake and return it, after treating it, to the lake. The city needs permits for wetland and waterway construction to build a pipeline that would cross 22 navigable waterways. Three crossings would require a permit. Nearly eight wetland acres would be temporarily affected. Less than a hundredth of a wetland acre would be permanently affected.

The DNR has tentatively agreed to issue the permits.

