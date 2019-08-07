Quantcast
House where girl was kidnapped, parents killed is torn down

By: Associated Press August 7, 2019 10:04 am

The house where Jayme Closs lived with her parents in Barron on Jan. 11. The house, where Closs was kidnapped and her parents were fatally shot, has been torn down. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen, File)

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — The house where Jayme Closs was kidnapped and her parents were fatally shot has been torn down in northwestern Wisconsin.

The bank that owns the house, near Barron, had it demolished Tuesday after consulting relatives about the property. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald tells the Star Tribune his department released the crime scene back to the estate several months ago.

The 13-year-old Closs was abducted Oct. 15 after Jake Patterson shot his way into her home and killed her parents, James and Denise Closs. Patterson held Jayme captive at his cabin in Douglas County, about 60 miles northeast of Barron until she escaped in January.

Patterson is serving life without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

