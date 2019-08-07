Two Faith Technologies employees recognized as Women in Construction

Faith Technologies has two employees who are recognized among the top 2019 Women in Construction presented by Constructech for their innovation, passion, tech-savvy minds and work toward making the industry a better place.

Adrienne Carlson is currently the lead preconstruction manager on a campus expansion project for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. With her unique background and experience working for a national nuclear laboratory, Carlson is keenly aware of what is possible with technology and how it can be integrated with job shadowing experiences to introduce them to careers in the construction technology world.

Jennifer Giese began with Faith as an electrician and worked her way up to a field technology tool lead, responsible for setting up and monitoring multiple jobs. With her experience as an Army National Guard ammunitions warrant officer, she has applied her experience, work ethic and dedication with Faith for more than 20 years, exuding success from the very start.