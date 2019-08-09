NWS says tornado struck Green Bay as storms hit NE Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched down on Wednesday in Green Bay.

The EF-0 rated tornado touched down on the southeast side of Green Bay just after 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and moved southeast. Peak winds were estimated near 85 miles an hour. The tornado tore a path 6.2 miles long and, at its maximum, 90 yards wide. While trees, buildings, and power lines sustained damage, there were no reports of injuries or deaths.

THe National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Last told WBAY-TV on Thursday that the last tornado to hit the Green Bay area came in 2005.

The latest tornado was part of a powerful, fast-moving storm system that crossed northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon and evening, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands of people. At their peak, outages affected 14,000 customers.