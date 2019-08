Contractors near the completion of the Wheatland Center School on Aug. 1. Scherrer Construction is the general contractor on the renovation and addition project for pre-kindergarten through 8th grade students at the school. The building is receiving new heating-and-cooling systems, plumbing and finishes. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

Bob Wagner, an employee of Scherrer Construction, caulks an interior window frame in one of the school’s hallways. Wyatt Heckel, of Scherrer Construction, patches part of a block wall. With spray gun in hand, Dave Milligan of Krahn Painting, puts down epoxy-paint coating in the school.