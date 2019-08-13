Vos says Republicans want veto-proof majority in Assembly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to increase the GOP majority in the state Assembly to a veto-proof number following the 2020 election.

Vos said at a forum on Tuesday organized by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that his goal is to increase the number of Republicans in the Assembly from the current 63 to 67. That would be enough to override vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers.

Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz conceded that Democrats will not be able to overtake the majority next year. He blames Republican-drawn maps with giving them a majority that Democrats can’t break.

But Vos says it’s the quality of candidates, not the maps, that benefits Republicans.

In the Senate, Republicans hold a 19-14 majority and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he expects that to hold or increase by one next year.