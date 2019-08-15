Quantcast
Scientists confirm July set new global heat record

By: Associated Press August 15, 2019 12:03 pm

A bird sits on a straw bale on a field in Frankfurt, German on July 25,, as the sun rises amid a heatwave in Europe. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began to be kept in 1880. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)

BERLIN (AP) — Meteorologists say July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began being kept in 1880.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that July was 0.95 degrees Celsius warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

The results had been expected after several European countries reported new all-time temperature records in July. Scientists say the trend will likely continue because of man-made climate change.

Last month narrowly topped the previous July record, set in 2016, by 0.03 C.

June of this year had already set a sizzling record for that month over the past 140 years.

The year to date is also 0.95 C above the long-term average, but still slightly behind 2016.

