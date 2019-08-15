Wisconsin unemployment rate increases to 3%

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate is up for the second month in a row.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate for July was 3%. That was up from 2.9% in June and comes after the rate spent two months matching the state’s record low of 2.8%.

The rate for July this year is the same as it was in July 2018.

Wisconsin’s rate remains below the national average of 3.7%, which held steady from June to July.

Wisconsin lost 100 private sector jobs from June to July. The state was still up 14,600 private sector jobs from the same period last year.